The House narrowly passed a $1.15 trillion defense policy bill Wednesday, advancing a version of the fiscal 2027 National Defense Authorization Act that has become a flashpoint over Israel, Iran, Pentagon spending, and partisan policy riders.

The bill passed 216 to 212. Reuters reported that all but six Democrats opposed it, while all but seven Republicans supported it. The measure now moves toward negotiations with the Senate, where the final version remains uncertain.

At the center of the fight is Section 219, the U.S.-Israel Defense Technology Cooperation Initiative. House Armed Services material says the provision would require the defense secretary to designate an executive agent to coordinate U.S.-Israel defense technology work, including research, development, testing, evaluation, integration, and industrial cooperation.

That technical language has produced a much broader political fight. Critics have argued the provision would deepen U.S. military and defense-industrial integration with Israel at a time of intense scrutiny over Gaza and the Iran war. Supporters say the measure would strengthen cooperation with a key U.S. ally and improve military technology development.

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The social reaction was unusually visible for a defense authorization bill. The Guardian reported that Rep. Ilhan Omar criticized the scale of Pentagon spending and U.S. support for overseas military action, while Rep. Jerry Nadler tied the bill to Trump-backed voting restrictions. On the right, Rep. Thomas Massie called Section 219 a sovereignty issue, and Rep. Lauren Boebert said she sat out the vote because of the provision.

The policy consequence is plain. The House vote does not make the bill law. It gives House negotiators a starting position for talks with the Senate. If the Senate resists the Israel provision, voting language, Iran war posture, or spending level, the NDAA could face a longer and more partisan path than usual.

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