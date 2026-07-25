The House narrowly passed a $1.15 trillion defense authorization bill Wednesday, sending the FY2027 National Defense Authorization Act into a more uncertain Senate fight after a largely party-line vote.

The measure passed 216 to 212, according to Reuters, with all but seven Republicans supporting it and all but six Democrats opposing it. The NDAA is usually one of Congress’ most durable bipartisan bills, but this year’s version became a flashpoint over military spending, the Iran war, Israel policy, social provisions, and voting restrictions.

The bill would authorize defense programs, military equipment, construction, and troop pay raises. AP reported that it also includes language to designate the Department of Defense as the Department of War and provisions affecting TRICARE gender-related medical care and firearm rules on military bases.

Republicans framed the package as necessary for rebuilding military readiness and the defense industrial base. House Armed Services Chairman Mike Rogers argued during the markup process that the U.S. defense industrial base has weakened and that the bill would help rebuild production capacity, supply chains, and deterrence.

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Democrats argued the bill had moved away from the traditional NDAA model. AP reported that Rep. Adam Smith criticized the broader defense spending level and warned that supporting the bill risked giving the administration support for an Iran war with no clear endpoint.

The practical consequence is procedural and political. The bill authorizes policy and spending levels, but the money still requires appropriations. The Senate has not passed its version, and Reuters reported that the House decision to attach the SAVE America Act complicates the path because the voting bill does not appear to have enough Senate support.

That means Wednesday’s vote was not the end of the defense bill fight. It was the start of a higher-stakes negotiation over what survives before a final package can reach the White House.

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