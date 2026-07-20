The House has voted to make daylight saving time permanent, sending a long-running fight over the twice-yearly clock change to the Senate.

The Sunshine Protection Act passed 308 to 117 on July 14, according to the House Clerk. The bill would keep most of the country on daylight saving time year-round, ending the annual spring-forward and fall-back routine.

The next step is the Senate, where the bill faces a harder path. Reuters reported that Sen. John Kennedy expects the measure to face significant resistance, while Senate Majority Leader John Thune said it is uncertain whether supporters can secure 60 votes.

An AP-NORC poll found only 12 percent of U.S. adults favor the current clock-changing system. But Americans are divided over the replacement, with 56 percent preferring year-round daylight saving time and 42 percent preferring standard time.

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That split explains the Senate fight. Supporters argue permanent daylight saving time would reduce disruption, extend evening daylight, and help families, recreation, and some businesses. Critics warn it would mean darker winter mornings, especially for students, commuters, and early-shift workers.

The bill text also matters for states. It would allow states and areas that already exempt themselves from daylight saving time, such as most of Arizona and Hawaii, to remain on standard time.

Congress has been here before. The Senate passed a similar idea in 2022, but it stalled before becoming law. This time, the House has acted first, leaving senators to decide whether ending the clock change is worth the trade-off of darker winter mornings.

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