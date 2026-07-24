The House passed legislation Wednesday that would restrict stock trading by members of Congress, but Democratic opposition over exemptions and an added voter ID provision left the bill’s future uncertain.

The Stop Insider Trading Act passed 232 to 198. The measure would bar members of Congress, their spouses and dependent children from buying individual publicly traded stocks while in office. It would allow existing holdings to remain and require public notice at least seven days before covered sales.

Supporters framed the vote as a major ethics step. House Administration Chairman Bryan Steil said the bill was aimed at ensuring lawmakers cannot profit from insider information and urged the Senate to act.

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Democrats argued the bill is too narrow. Their objections centered on three points. It does not require divestment of existing holdings. It does not extend the restrictions to the president or vice president. It was also combined with a photo voter ID requirement, a provision Democrats view as unrelated to congressional stock trading.

The practical consequence is that a widely popular ethics issue is now tied to a broader election-law fight. That could make the bill useful as campaign messaging while making Senate passage harder.

Social reaction followed the same split. Reddit discussion around the bill focused heavily on the SAVE Act style voter ID language and the Trump exemption, with users accusing lawmakers of turning an ethics bill into a political vehicle. AP also documented Republican Rep. Thomas Massie criticizing the voter ID attachment as a way to pressure Democrats ahead of the election.

The next step is the Senate, where the House version faces uncertainty and senators may pursue a broader or different stock trading package.

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