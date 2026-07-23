The House narrowly passed a $1.15 trillion defense policy bill that includes President Donald Trump’s request to rename the Department of Defense as the Department of War, advancing a high-stakes military package that now faces an uncertain path in the Senate.

The fiscal 2027 National Defense Authorization Act passed 216 to 212, according to the House Clerk. The bill authorizes national security spending, includes service member pay raises, and incorporates a symbolic but politically charged Pentagon renaming provision.

The vote matters because it moves several fights into one must-pass defense vehicle. Reuters reported that the bill is complicated by disputes over the size of the military budget, the Iran war, Israel and Ukraine policy, transgender troop issues, and the attachment of Trump-backed voting restrictions through the SAVE America Act.

House Armed Services Chairman Mike Rogers praised the bill as part of Trump’s Peace Through Strength agenda and said it gives service members and warfighters needed resources.

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Democrats are attacking the package from several directions. Senate Democratic Leader Chuck Schumer has said the SAVE Act is dead on arrival in the Senate, making the defense bill’s final form uncertain.

The plain-English consequence is that the House vote is only a major step, not the final word. The Senate can reject, rewrite, or strip provisions before any final bill reaches Trump’s desk. That means the Department of War rename, the spending level, and the voting provisions remain part of a larger congressional negotiation.

Online reaction has centered on the bill’s trillion-dollar scale, the SAVE Act attachment, Iran war funding, Israel cooperation, and the Department of War language. Reddit threads in political and issue-specific communities show visible discussion, but that reaction should not be treated as verification.

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