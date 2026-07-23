House Republicans advanced a Trump-aligned border enforcement bill through a key committee step this week, intensifying a fight over whether the president’s immigration agenda should be locked into federal law.

The House Judiciary Committee’s official schedule listed a July 21 markup for H.R. 9773, the Permanent Trump Secure Border Act, along with bill text and substitute language.

The substance is broad. Committee substitute text would change asylum procedures, raise the standard for credible-fear screenings, narrow asylum eligibility for some migrants who traveled through other countries, clarify family detention standards, and overhaul immigration parole authority.

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Republicans frame the bill as a way to prevent a future administration from undoing Trump’s border policies. Fox News reported that House Judiciary Chairman Jim Jordan said the goal was to make it harder for another president to reverse those policies, while Rep. Chip Roy argued Republicans need to deliver on codifying border security.

Democrats pushed back by arguing that border legislation should include guardrails for ICE and DHS, along with broader immigration reform. House Judiciary Democratic social posts called the legislation extreme and criticized provisions affecting immigrant children and deportation authority.

The plain-English consequence is this. Executive orders can be changed by a later president. Statutory changes are harder to reverse because Congress must act again. That is why this committee vote matters beyond the day’s immigration politics.

The next step is whether GOP leadership moves the bill to the House floor and whether Republican moderates seek changes, including protections for agriculture-related workers, before a final vote.

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