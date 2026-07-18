House Republicans advanced a $95 billion budget plan Thursday that would move President Donald Trump’s priorities on Iran war funding, farm aid and election law changes into a higher stakes fight over Senate procedure.

The House Budget Committee approved the fiscal 2027 budget resolution on a 20 to 14 party line vote, according to the committee. Reuters reported that the plan would direct $60 billion for defense, $13 billion for intelligence, $12 billion for agriculture and $10 billion over a decade for grants tied to Trump’s SAVE America Act election agenda.

The vote does not enact the spending or election changes. It is designed to unlock reconciliation, a process that could allow Republicans to move the package through the Senate with a simple majority instead of needing 60 votes.

That procedural choice is the core political consequence. If the package survives House and Senate review, Republicans could combine war funding, farm aid and election grants in one bill. If it fails Senate rules or loses GOP votes, the package could stall even after clearing the House committee.

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Republicans describe the package as a way to support troops, strengthen food supply and secure elections. Budget Committee Chairman Jodey Arrington said the measure is meant to advance those priorities through what House Republicans call Reconciliation 3.0.

Democrats oppose the package, and public reaction is already concentrating on the election provisions. Indexed Reddit discussion framed the SAVE America Act language as voter suppression, while other users questioned whether the Senate would pass or allow the package under reconciliation.

The next test is the full House, where Speaker Mike Johnson must keep Republicans together before the Senate decides whether the package can survive both politics and procedure.

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