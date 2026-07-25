House Republicans approved an unusually early stopgap spending bill that would keep the federal government funded through Dec. 4, setting up a Senate fight over how to avoid a shutdown before the Sept. 30 deadline.

The measure, H.R. 9770, passed the House by a 220 to 205 vote. The House Appropriations Committee described it as a clean continuing resolution that extends current funding and avoids what Republicans called a manufactured crisis.

The timing is the key part of the story. Congress often resolves stopgap spending measures close to the deadline, but House GOP leaders moved months ahead of time as lawmakers approach recess and the fall election calendar. AP reported that the House had only 16 scheduled session days left before the funding deadline once lawmakers leave town this week.

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The vote does not end the shutdown risk. The bill still needs Senate action, and senators may rewrite or negotiate around the House measure. Roll Call reported that the funding extension heads toward a Senate rewrite, with Senate leaders discussing possible backup options if negotiations stall.

Democrats criticized the bill as a partisan measure rather than a negotiated agreement. Republicans argue early passage gives the Senate time to act and makes clear which chamber is responsible if funding lapses.

The practical consequence is direct. If Congress fails to pass a funding measure by Sept. 30, federal agencies could face shutdown preparations, delayed operations, and uncertainty for federal workers and programs that depend on annual appropriations.

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