A federal judge in California awarded Hunter Biden $1.7 million in punitive damages in his defamation lawsuit against Patrick Byrne, the former CEO of Overstock.com, after finding that Byrne had no credible basis for an Iran bribery accusation.

The order by U.S. District Judge Stephen Wilson granted default judgment to Biden and awarded $1 in nominal damages. The court also ordered Byrne to pay $34,969.20 in sanctions within 14 days, with the amount increasing by $1,000 per day if he fails to comply.

The case centered on Byrne’s claim that Biden sought an $800 million bribe from Iran in exchange for helping persuade then-President Joe Biden to unfreeze $8 billion in Iranian funds and ease U.S. nuclear negotiations.

Wilson wrote that Byrne did not provide documentary evidence that would allow a reasonable person to believe the story was true. The court also found substantial evidence that Byrne knew the statements were false or acted with reckless disregard.

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Byrne disputed actual malice and said he believed the claim because he had heard it from an Iranian official. But the court said that account relied on hearsay, lacked direct evidence tying Hunter Biden to the alleged scheme, and was contradicted by the record.

The ruling carries a practical legal consequence. It does not merely reject a political accusation. It converts the defamatory claim into a financial judgment meant to punish and deter repeated false statements.

Public reaction has been moderate, with the story circulating through legal-news coverage, Reddit’s law community, and political media coverage tied to Biden’s renewed online visibility.

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