Calls for the International Criminal Court to examine alleged sexual violence against Palestinian detainees in Israeli custody have gained renewed attention after an Al Jazeera opinion piece argued that prosecutors should investigate the claims as part of a broader accountability case.

The article, published June 22, argues that there is a growing body of evidence involving alleged sexual assaults against Palestinian detainees. The claim remains an allegation unless established by a court or prosecutor, but it is tied to a larger record compiled by international investigators.

A March 2025 paper from the UN Independent International Commission of Inquiry said it examined sexual, reproductive and gender-based violence allegedly carried out by Israeli security forces and settlers since Oct. 7, 2023. The commission said its findings included detention-related abuse, forced stripping, sexualized torture and other alleged violations.

The legal stakes are significant because ICC scrutiny would focus on individual criminal responsibility, not broad political condemnation. Potential categories could include war crimes, crimes against humanity, or genocide-related acts, depending on evidence, jurisdiction and prosecutorial findings.

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Israel has rejected the UN accusations. Reuters reported that Netanyahu called the findings biased and antisemitic, while Israel’s UN mission said IDF directives prohibit such misconduct and that review processes meet international standards.

The issue also intersects with specific detainee-abuse cases. The Associated Press reported that Israel’s military dropped charges against five soldiers accused of beating and sexually abusing a Palestinian detainee at Sde Teiman, a case that rights groups criticized and Netanyahu welcomed.

The key distinction is procedural. This is not an ICC ruling, it is an accountability pressure story built around documented allegations, contested findings and the question of whether international prosecutors will act.

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