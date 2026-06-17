An Immigration and Customs Enforcement agent was injured Monday in Stafford Township, New Jersey, after being struck by a vehicle during an attempted apprehension, police said.

The incident happened around 9:30 a.m. on Route 72 in the Manahawkin section of Stafford Township. According to police, ICE agents were attempting to apprehend someone when the suspect fled in a vehicle and struck an agent. The agent then fired at the vehicle as it left the scene.

Stafford Township police said the gunfire may have hit the fleeing vehicle. Authorities had not immediately confirmed whether the driver was injured. The ICE agent was taken for medical treatment with injuries that were not initially specified.

Police said there was no reason to believe the public remained in danger. Local officials also said Stafford Township police were not part of the ICE operation and were assisting with the response after the shooting.

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The case is drawing attention beyond South Jersey because it combines two high-interest issues: federal immigration enforcement and the use of firearms during vehicle encounters.

AP noted that there is no universal law-enforcement training standard for shooting at moving vehicles, but many departments and federal guidance generally discourage firing unless the driver poses an imminent deadly-force threat beyond the vehicle itself.

Early public reaction online has been mixed. Some commenters focused on the agent being struck and framed the shooting as a response to danger, while others questioned whether firing at a fleeing vehicle was appropriate. The reaction is visible, but not yet broad enough to accurately describe as organized backlash.

The next major question is whether federal officials release more detail about the attempted apprehension, the suspect, and any review of the agent’s use of force.

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