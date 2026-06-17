An Immigration and Customs Enforcement agent was injured Monday in Stafford Township, New Jersey, after being struck by a vehicle during an attempted apprehension, police said.

The agent fired at the fleeing vehicle after being hit on Route 72 in Manahawkin, according to Stafford Township police. Authorities said the gunfire may have struck the vehicle, but it was not immediately clear whether the driver was injured. The suspect fled and had not been located at the time of initial reports.

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Police said there was no known threat to public safety. Local police also said they were not part of the ICE operation and were assisting with traffic and scene control.

The incident quickly drew attention because it involved both federal immigration enforcement and an agent firing at a moving vehicle. Public reaction online has been mixed, with some commenters focusing on the agent’s injury and others questioning whether firing at a fleeing vehicle was justified.

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