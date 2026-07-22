ICE has arrested undocumented relatives who came forward to take custody of migrant children in federal shelters, according to Texas Tribune reporting, escalating a policy fight over whether sponsor vetting is being used for child protection or immigration enforcement.

The report centers on Y.R., a Honduran immigrant who came to the United States in 2022 and spent nearly a year completing government forms, a background check and DNA testing to sponsor her niece and nephew. A republication of the story says an arrest affidavit stated agents received her information from HHS and that she had no criminal history.

The practical consequence is immediate. Relatives who step forward to reunite children with family may also expose themselves to arrest. Lawyers and advocates warn that this can discourage potential sponsors, leaving children in federal shelters for months.

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ORR’s public guidance says sponsor vetting is meant to determine whether a proposed placement is safe and suitable. Federal rules say ORR should release an unaccompanied child without unnecessary delay when detention is not needed for safety or immigration court appearance, with parents and close relatives prioritized before other sponsors.

ICE and DHS defend expanded scrutiny by pointing to cases involving sponsor fraud, criminal histories and child exploitation concerns. ICE has publicized cases involving alleged fraudulent sponsorship applications and criminal conduct tied to unaccompanied children.

The dispute now turns on trust. If families believe the sponsor process doubles as an ICE pipeline, the system designed to move children out of shelters could keep them there longer.

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