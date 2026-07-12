ICE is under mounting pressure in Houston after detained witnesses disputed the agency’s account of the fatal shooting of Lorenzo Salgado Araujo and advocates warned that deporting witnesses could weaken the investigation.

Salgado Araujo, a 52 year old Mexican national who had lived in the United States for decades, was shot during an ICE operation while driving a construction crew to a job site. DHS has said officers acted after he ignored commands and rammed an ICE vehicle. But three men who were inside the van told an attorney the officer was not threatened and that the shot came through a passenger window.

That conflict has made evidence preservation the core issue. AP reported that DHS has released no public evidence supporting its account and that the officers were not wearing body cameras. The agency has denied claims that detained witnesses are being pressured to leave the country.

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Four Houston Democratic members of Congress are demanding an independent investigation, written confirmation that evidence has been preserved, and release of any body camera footage, dash camera footage, witness statements, and related records.

The legal consequence is straightforward. If witnesses are deported or evidence remains unavailable, prosecutors, Congress, family attorneys, and the public may have a harder time determining whether the shooting was justified.

Public pressure is rising. Several hundred people attended a Houston vigil, more than 100 people protested outside Houston City Hall, and LULAC launched a petition calling for a full independent investigation and release of available evidence.

The next question is whether federal officials will preserve the witness record before the investigation narrows around competing accounts.

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