ICE has identified the man fatally shot by an immigration officer in Biddeford, Maine, as Joan Sebastian Guerrero, a 26-year-old Colombian man whose death has intensified scrutiny of federal immigration enforcement.

DHS said ICE agents were conducting targeted surveillance Monday morning at the last known address of a person with a final order of removal. The agency said a vehicle left the residence, agents tried to make a stop, and an officer fired after the vehicle attempted to flee and the officer feared for public safety.

But key facts remain unresolved. Sen. Angus King said DHS told him Guerrero was not the person agents were trying to arrest. AP reported the officers involved did not have body cameras, and video from a nearby security camera does not make clear when shots were fired.

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The Maine attorney general’s office is investigating, and DHS’ Office of Inspector General is also involved. AP reported the officer who fired the shot has been placed on leave.

Public reaction in Maine has been immediate. Immigrant-rights groups demanded answers and planned more protests, while AP photos showed a vigil, flowers left near the scene, and protesters gathered in Biddeford. Gov. Janet Mills said the report that Guerrero was not the target made the shooting even more disturbing and criticized what she called reckless immigration enforcement.

The policy consequence is plain. If federal agents used deadly force during an operation aimed at someone else, investigators will need to explain what threat existed, what commands were given, why body cameras were not used, and whether ICE procedures protect the public during vehicle stops.

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