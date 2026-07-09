Illinois election officials are reviewing a Department of Justice letter warning that state election officials could face criminal prosecution if they knowingly allow noncitizens to vote or remain on voter rolls.

The Illinois State Board of Elections said it is reviewing the letter, according to Capitol News Illinois and ABC7 Chicago. The letter was part of a nationwide DOJ effort sent to top election officials in all 50 states and Washington, D.C.

CBS News reported that the letters asked state officials to explain how they plan to comply with federal law and ensure noncitizens do not cast ballots.

The Illinois response comes as the Trump administration escalates pressure on state run election systems ahead of the midterms. Reuters reported that the DOJ warning is part of a wider effort to assert federal oversight over elections, while AP reported the administration has also tied some federal funding pressure to election security requirements.

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The dispute has a direct Illinois consequence. DOJ is already suing Illinois and other states for access to complete, unredacted voter registration databases that include sensitive personal information, according to Capitol News Illinois.

The competing view is central. DOJ says states must enforce federal laws that prevent noncitizens from voting. Democratic election officials have criticized the approach as politically motivated, while some Republican officials have supported stronger citizenship enforcement measures.

The policy stakes go beyond one letter. If DOJ continues pressing states, Illinois officials could face a legal and administrative fight over voter roll maintenance, voter privacy, federal authority, and how far Washington can go in directing election procedures managed by states.

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