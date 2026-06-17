A proposed U.S.-Iran framework agreement reportedly includes a $300 billion private-sector investment fund intended to help drive economic development in Iran if a broader peace and nuclear agreement is finalized.

Reuters reported Tuesday that more than half of the funding has already been committed by private investors, according to a source familiar with the negotiations. The proposal would not involve U.S. taxpayer money and is being described as a private investment vehicle rather than a government reconstruction program.

The reported fund is emerging as one of the most closely watched components of the broader framework agreement. Supporters argue it creates economic incentives for long-term compliance while encouraging foreign investment in sectors such as energy, logistics, manufacturing, and transportation.

However, significant questions remain unanswered.

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Members of Congress from both parties have indicated they want to review the agreement before endorsing it, and some Republican lawmakers have expressed concern that Iran could receive substantial economic benefits before demonstrating lasting compliance with nuclear and security commitments.

Administration officials and supporters of the framework have emphasized that any economic benefits would be conditional and tied to verification requirements. Vice President JD Vance has argued that Iran would not receive access to the proposed fund unless it meets strict obligations under the agreement.

The debate comes as negotiators continue working toward a final agreement that would also address sanctions, nuclear oversight, and shipping access through the Strait of Hormuz.

The full agreement text is expected to receive intense scrutiny once released.

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