Iran said it targeted U.S. assets in Kuwait, Bahrain and Jordan after the U.S. military carried out its 10th consecutive night of strikes on Iranian military infrastructure, pushing the conflict into a broader regional phase with direct consequences for U.S. forces, Gulf allies and energy markets.

CBS News reported that there was no immediate confirmation that any U.S. bases in the region had been hit. The distinction matters because Iranian claims and confirmed battlefield damage have not always matched in the fast-moving conflict.

U.S. Central Command said the latest strikes targeted Iranian military command centers, maritime capabilities, missile and drone launch sites and air defense systems. AP reported that the attacks came as diplomacy in Pakistan struggled to revive a collapsed interim ceasefire.

Subscribe free for daily political analysis they won’t broadcast. Join 110K+ readers →

The practical risk for Americans is now wider than the battlefield. Reuters reported that Iran targeted U.S. sites in Bahrain, Kuwait and Jordan, while tanker disruption spread across the Strait of Hormuz and Red Sea routes. Two tankers carrying Saudi crude to Asia reversed course after Houthi threats, Reuters reported.

Energy markets are already reacting. Reuters reported Brent crude above 91 dollars a barrel and U.S. gasoline back over 4 dollars a gallon, while AP noted that about one-fifth of the world’s crude oil and natural gas moved through the Strait of Hormuz before the war.

Kuwait’s vulnerability adds another civilian dimension. AP reported that Iranian strikes damaged desalination and power plants, and that roughly 90 percent of Kuwait’s drinking water comes from desalination.

The next test is whether diplomacy can catch up with escalation. Pakistan is trying to mediate, but Trump said the U.S. had no interest in meeting Iran unless talks become meaningful.

Subscribe free for daily political analysis they won’t broadcast. Join 110K+ readers →