Israeli National Security Minister Itamar Ben Gvir is facing international criticism after declaring that “all of Lebanon must burn” following the deaths of four Israeli soldiers in southern Lebanon. The remarks came during renewed fighting between Israel and Hezbollah and amid efforts to preserve a broader ceasefire framework linked to recent diplomatic negotiations.

The statement quickly spread across social media and news platforms, drawing condemnation from journalists and commentators. CNN host Jake Tapper called the remarks “hideous,” while broadcaster Piers Morgan argued the rhetoric was unacceptable and dangerous.

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The controversy highlights growing tensions between hardline members of Israel’s governing coalition and international efforts to prevent further escalation in Lebanon. While Ben Gvir’s comments do not automatically translate into government policy, they have become a focal point in the debate over how Israel should respond to Hezbollah attacks and whether increasingly aggressive rhetoric could complicate diplomatic efforts.

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