A luxury resort project in Albania linked to Jared Kushner and Ivanka Trump has become a major political problem for Prime Minister Edi Rama, as protests over protected coastal land, public access, and corruption concerns spread beyond a local environmental fight.

The project includes a Kushner-linked development on Sazan Island that received strategic investor status from Albania’s government. Reuters previously reported the plan involved a €1.4 billion investment and projected about 1,000 jobs.

Subscribe free for daily political analysis they won’t broadcast. Join 110K+ readers →

But the dispute has grown into what protesters call the “Flamingo Revolution,” a movement named for wildlife in the sensitive coastal areas opponents say could be harmed. Demonstrators have criticized the government’s handling of protected-area rules, land ownership questions, and foreign-backed development.

Rama has defended the project as an economic opportunity. The political risk is that the resort now represents something larger, whether Albania can pursue high-end tourism while maintaining public trust, environmental protections, and anti-corruption credibility.

Subscribe free for daily political analysis they won’t broadcast. Join 110K+ readers →