James Carville’s latest comments about David Hogg are reopening a Democratic Party argument that never really ended.

Carville said Hogg could take over the Democratic National Committee if he wanted to, after describing the DNC as dysfunctional and difficult to operate. The remarks followed a wave of reporting about DNC Chair Ken Martin, including financial strain, internal complaints, and questions about whether the party committee is ready for the midterm cycle.

The Guardian reported that the DNC’s problems include debt, donor concerns, and divisions over Martin’s leadership. The same report said House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries expressed support for Martin, while Rep. Sam Liccardo called for him to resign.

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Hogg’s reaction gave the story its social lift. On X, he noted that Carville had previously called him a twerp over his effort to challenge Democrats he considered ineffective, and now appeared to be naming him as a potential DNC leader. Hogg also criticized Martin separately, saying the party should not be led by someone who cannot raise money.

That history matters. Hogg’s brief DNC role ended after a fight over whether a party official should back primary challenges against Democratic incumbents. Carville had sharply criticized that strategy in 2025, arguing it undermined the party from within.

The plain English consequence is that Democrats are now fighting over the institution that helps coordinate national fundraising, messaging, and election support. If donors lose confidence or leaders remain divided, the party risks entering the midterms with less money, weaker message discipline, and more public infighting.

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