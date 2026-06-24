Texas Democrat James Talarico is reportedly launching a new campaign advertisement backed by a multi-million-dollar media buy as he moves deeper into a Senate bid against Republican Sen. Ken Paxton.

According to reporting highlighted by MSNBC, the ad does not appear to focus primarily on attacking Paxton. Instead, the campaign is using significant resources to introduce Talarico to voters across Texas and establish his message early in the race.

The move signals a potentially aggressive Democratic effort in a state that remains difficult territory for statewide Democratic candidates but continues to attract national political attention.

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The significance is not just the advertisement itself but the scale of the investment. Large early ad buys can help shape voter perceptions before opponents define a candidate and can serve as a signal to donors and party organizations that a campaign intends to compete seriously.

If the spending level reported proves accurate, the buy would represent one of the earliest major media investments in the emerging Texas Senate contest.

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