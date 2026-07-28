Rep. Jamie Raskin is pressing FIFA President Gianni Infantino for documents and a transcribed interview as House Judiciary Committee Democrats examine FIFA’s relationship with Trump, his administration, and Trump-linked entities.

Raskin, the committee’s ranking Democrat, sent the request as part of an investigation into what Democrats described as potential corruption, possible quid pro quo concerns, DOJ-FIFA dealings, and World Cup ticket practices, according to the committee’s official release.

The request seeks records involving gifts, payments, benefits, communications, and visitor logs connected to FIFA office space, according to The Guardian and the House Judiciary Democrats release.

The immediate consequence is political pressure, not compulsory testimony. Raskin does not currently have unilateral power to force Infantino to appear while Democrats remain in the House minority, unless Republican support changes the committee’s enforcement posture.

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That limitation should shape the story. This is not yet a subpoena fight. It is an oversight escalation that could become more consequential if FIFA refuses to cooperate or if House control changes.

FIFA’s competing view is also part of the record. Infantino issued a public defense of the World Cup and accused critics of spreading false or hostile narratives, according to AP and Reuters.

Online reaction has focused on the document demand, the Trump relationship, and the practical limits of Raskin’s request. Reporters amplified the letter on X, while Reddit discussions centered on whether a future Democratic House majority could turn the request into a subpoena-backed inquiry.

What happens next depends on FIFA’s response, Republican willingness to support further committee action, and whether Democrats gain more investigative leverage.

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