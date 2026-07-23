Jason Alexander has apologized to Courtney Stodden after Stodden criticized a 2012 Funny or Die sketch filmed when Stodden was 17, renewing scrutiny of how adults and entertainment media treated her while she was still a minor.

Alexander told TMZ he now agrees the sketch was inappropriate and said he regretted taking part in it. He also apologized for harm or distress caused to Stodden.

Stodden had drawn attention to the sketch on Instagram, saying the production placed her in an adult environment while adults around her controlled the decisions. Multiple outlets reported that the sketch included sexually suggestive material involving Alexander’s character and Stodden.

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The response online has focused less on the sketch as an isolated entertainment clip and more on the broader treatment of Stodden during that period. Reddit entertainment threads included comments praising the speed of Alexander’s apology, questioning parts of his wording, and criticizing the adults who profited from Stodden’s public image when she was a teenager.

Stodden later said the apology could be more meaningful if Alexander supported Unchained At Last, a nonprofit working to end child marriage in the United States.

The plain English consequence is reputational, not legal. Alexander’s apology does not resolve every question about how the sketch was approved, produced, or framed. But it moves the story into a larger debate about adult responsibility when minors are placed in sexualized media settings.

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