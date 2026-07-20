Vice President JD Vance and Second Lady Usha Vance announced Sunday that they have welcomed a baby boy, Alec Neel Vance, marking a rare personal milestone inside the vice presidency.

The child was born at Walter Reed National Military Medical Center in Bethesda, Maryland. Reuters reported that Vance said Usha and the baby were healthy and that the couple’s children were excited to meet their new brother. Alec joins Ewan, Vivek and Mirabel as the Vances’ fourth child.

The announcement is historically unusual. AP reported that Alec Neel Vance is the first child born to a sitting vice president in more than 150 years. The White House Historical Association records cited by AP identify Schuyler Colfax as the last sitting vice president to become a new father, when his wife Ellen had a son in 1870.

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The White House amplified the announcement with a congratulatory post on X. Parade reported that supporters, friends and family members also responded on Vance’s social media accounts with congratulatory messages welcoming the baby and wishing the family well.

The policy consequence is indirect but clear. The birth does not change federal law or government policy, but it reinforces Vance’s public identity as one of the Trump administration’s most visible advocates for larger families and concern over declining birth rates. AP reported that Vance has repeatedly spoken about wanting more children in the United States and that Usha Vance’s pregnancy had already drawn attention in discussions about pronatalism.

The next step is likely continued public attention on how the Vance family balances the second family role with a young child in office.

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