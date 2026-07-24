Former Barclays CEO Jes Staley testified behind closed doors before the House Oversight Committee on Thursday as lawmakers continued their investigation into Jeffrey Epstein’s links to powerful financial and political figures.

Staley denied being friends with Epstein, Reuters reported, but Democratic lawmakers said they were unconvinced. They pointed to more than 1,000 emails between the two men, including messages in which Staley described Epstein as “family” and called their relationship “profound.”

The hearing places Staley back at the center of questions that have followed him since Epstein’s death in 2019. Staley spent more than three decades at JPMorgan Chase before becoming Barclays CEO in 2015. Epstein was a JPMorgan client, and the bank later reached settlements tied to allegations that it enabled Epstein’s sex trafficking operation. JPMorgan also sued Staley before reaching a confidential settlement.

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Staley resigned from Barclays in 2021 after scrutiny of how he characterized his Epstein relationship. UK regulators later banned him from the British financial sector, saying he misled regulators about the nature of that relationship. Barclays has said it was misled by Staley and that new information emerged after he left the bank.

The legal and policy consequence is broader than one executive’s reputation. Congress is examining whether major banks, regulators and elite institutions missed or minimized warning signs around Epstein.

Online reaction has focused on transparency and accountability, especially in Epstein related Reddit communities where Staley’s testimony drew active discussion. The verified story, however, rests on congressional testimony, regulatory findings and reputable reporting.

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