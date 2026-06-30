A JetBlue pilot reported striking a drone while approaching John F. Kennedy International Airport on Monday morning, creating a new federal investigation into unauthorized drone activity near one of the nation’s busiest airports.

The Federal Aviation Administration said the incident happened around 7:15 a.m. as JetBlue Flight 948 passed through about 3,000 feet while crossing the coastline. The Airbus A321, arriving from Las Vegas, landed safely without additional help.

JetBlue said passengers got off the plane normally after it landed. The airline then took the aircraft out of service for a closer inspection.

That inspection did not find damage or physical evidence that the plane had collided with a drone, according to JetBlue. For now, that means the incident is best described as a reported drone strike or possible drone encounter while the FAA investigates what happened.

The agency says drones are generally limited to below 400 feet and that flying near airports usually requires FAA authorization. It also says operating drones around airplanes, helicopters, and airports is dangerous and illegal. Unauthorized operators may face fines, criminal charges, or possible jail time.

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The incident also follows a separate drone sighting reported by a United Airlines crew while approaching Newark Liberty International Airport days earlier, adding regional context to drone concerns around New York-area airports.

Public reaction began forming quickly online. In a New York City Reddit thread, commenters focused less on JetBlue and more on drone responsibility, with one user arguing that if the drone was in restricted airspace, “the drone hit the plane.” Another noted that “drone strikes JetBlue flight” would frame the event differently.

For passengers, the immediate outcome was safe. For regulators, the larger issue is whether drone operators are entering airspace where a small aircraft-sized object can become a serious hazard during landing.

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