A JetBlue pilot reported striking a drone while approaching John F. Kennedy International Airport on Monday morning, prompting a Federal Aviation Administration investigation into the possible encounter.

The FAA said the incident happened around 7:15 a.m. as JetBlue Flight 948 passed through about 3,000 feet. The Airbus A321, arriving from Las Vegas, landed safely, and JetBlue said passengers deplaned normally. The airline removed the aircraft from service for inspection, but said it found no damage or evidence of a collision.

Subscribe free for daily political analysis they won’t broadcast. Join 110K+ readers →

The report matters because drone flights near aircraft and airports are tightly restricted. The FAA says it receives more than 100 drone-sighting reports near airports each month and warns unauthorized operators may face fines, criminal charges, and possible jail time.

Early social reaction focused on responsibility, with Reddit users questioning headlines that frame the plane as the actor if the drone was in restricted airspace.

Subscribe free for daily political analysis they won’t broadcast. Join 110K+ readers →