Former President Joe Biden will release a presidential memoir shortly after the midterm elections, putting his White House record and 2024 exit back into public view at a politically sensitive moment.

Promise Me, America is scheduled for release Nov. 17 through Little, Brown and Company, according to the publisher and The Associated Press. The publisher lists the book at 560 pages and describes it as Biden’s account of his campaign, presidency, decision to run again and decision to withdraw from the 2024 race.

The timing is part of the story. AP reported that the book is set to arrive two weeks after midterm elections, as Democrats seek to regain control of Congress and party leaders hope to keep attention on President Donald Trump and his record.

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That creates a plain political consequence. Even after ballots are cast, Biden’s book tour could revive debate over whether his decision to seek reelection weakened Democrats before he stepped aside and Vice President Kamala Harris became the nominee.

Biden’s own framing is different. In his announcement, he said the memoir explains the decisions he made as president, including why he ran again and why he withdrew. AP also reported that Biden said his cancer treatment is going well.

Public reaction has already split along familiar lines. Biden’s X announcement drew visible engagement, while conservative commentary and social posts questioned whether he wrote the book himself and mocked the timing. The documented reaction is skepticism, not proof of any claim about the book’s production.

The memoir’s larger value will depend on whether Biden answers the questions that have followed him since 2024. Readers are likely to look for new detail on his health, debate performance, withdrawal decision and private conversations inside the Democratic Party.

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