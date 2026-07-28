Johnson & Johnson has offered $5.5 billion to settle tens of thousands of lawsuits alleging that its talc-based baby powder and related products caused ovarian cancer, a proposed resolution that could bring one of the nation’s longest-running product-liability battles closer to an end.

The company said the proposal would resolve remaining pending ovarian talc claims, with the first payment capped at $3 billion in 2027 and no additional payments due before 2028. AP and Reuters reported that the deal depends on acceptance by 95 percent of claimants.

The settlement is not final, and Johnson & Johnson continues to deny that its talc products caused cancer. Company litigation chief Erik Haas said the company believes it would have prevailed in court but wants to move past the litigation.

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The offer follows years of failed efforts to resolve the cases through bankruptcy, including earlier proposals rejected by courts. Recent legal developments also put pressure on plaintiffs after a federal judge questioned whether remaining claims could prove specific causation.

Public reaction is forming around three groups. Plaintiffs’ attorneys credited years of advocacy by affected women and families. Investors responded favorably, with J&J shares rising after the announcement. Consumer-safety advocates and lawsuit-tracking groups continued to frame the litigation around corporate accountability and product safety.

The legal consequence is plain. If enough claimants accept, thousands of cases could shift from courtroom risk to scheduled compensation. If they do not, Johnson & Johnson could remain exposed to continued trials and appeals.

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