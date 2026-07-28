President Donald Trump’s attacks on journalists at the rescheduled White House Correspondents’ Dinner have reopened a long-running question inside political media.

Should the dinner continue at all?

Trump used the July 24 event to mock several journalists, including CNN’s Kaitlan Collins, who had been honored by the White House Correspondents’ Association for presidential news coverage under deadline pressure. The AP described Trump’s speech as more than an hour and filled with potshots at journalists, political figures and entertainers.

The criticism intensified after Trump later posted an edited image mocking Collins, a move The Washington Post reported renewed calls to end the dinner. The Independent also reported that critics were calling for the event to be ended or for Trump to be protested as a speaker.

The issue is larger than one speech. The WHCA described the rescheduled dinner as a celebration of a free press and a statement that violence would not intimidate journalists after the original event was interrupted.

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But critics argue the dinner now sends a conflicting message. It asks reporters to celebrate press freedom in the same room where the president can use the spotlight to attack them personally.

Collins later said on The Daily Show that she was not surprised by Trump’s remarks and described similar treatment as common in the Oval Office. CNN colleagues, including Wolf Blitzer, publicly defended her work and professionalism.

The White House’s documented defense was blunt. A spokesperson told The Daily Beast that liberal media can dish it but cannot take it.

The next question is institutional, not personal. The WHCA and major news organizations now have to decide whether the dinner still strengthens journalism or damages public trust by making reporters look too close to the power they cover.

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