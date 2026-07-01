A federal judge has temporarily blocked the Pentagon from requiring New York Times journalists to be accompanied by an official escort while inside the building, ruling that the policy violates the First Amendment.

U.S. District Judge Paul L. Friedman issued the preliminary order while the Times continues its lawsuit against the Defense Department over press-access restrictions. The decision is a new setback for the Pentagon in an ongoing dispute over how far the government can go in limiting access for credentialed reporters covering the military.

The immediate legal consequence is that the Pentagon cannot enforce the escort requirement against the Times while the case moves forward. The broader effect remains uncertain because the order did not clearly say whether the same relief applies to journalists from other news organizations.

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The fight dates back to earlier Pentagon rules that prompted major outlets to challenge or reject new access conditions. Friedman previously ruled against parts of the department’s press policy, but the escort requirement remained in place after an appeals court allowed it to continue during the government’s appeal.

The Pentagon argues the escort rule is needed to protect sensitive information and prevent unauthorized disclosures. Pentagon spokesman Sean Parnell said the department disagrees with the ruling and views unescorted access as a security risk. The Times, by contrast, said the decision protects the press’s ability to cover the Pentagon without restrictions that limit public knowledge of military operations.

The ruling matters beyond one newsroom because it tests the balance between national-security controls and independent reporting inside a powerful federal institution. The case now continues with the Pentagon’s broader appeal still pending.

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