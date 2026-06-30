A federal judge has blocked part of the Trump administration’s student loan overhaul, pausing an Education Department rule that would have narrowed which graduate programs qualify for higher federal loan limits.

U.S. District Judge Beryl Howell ruled against the department’s revised definition of “professional degree,” a classification that determines whether students can access the higher borrowing tier created under the new federal loan system. The ruling affects fields including nursing, public health, physical therapy, physician assistant programs, speech-language pathology and related health-care professions.

The legal consequence is narrow but important. The ruling does not stop the broader loan caps. It blocks the department from using a narrower definition that could have placed some health-care graduate students under the lower graduate-student cap while the case continues.

Under the new framework, graduate students face annual federal loan limits of $20,500 and an aggregate cap of $100,000. Students in professional-degree programs can borrow up to $50,000 annually, with an aggregate cap of $200,000. The Education Department’s final rule also phases out the Grad PLUS program for new borrowers.

Subscribe free for daily political analysis they won’t broadcast. Join 110K+ readers →

Health-care and education groups argued that the department exceeded its authority and could worsen workforce shortages by making advanced training harder to finance. The American Association of Nurse Practitioners said the ruling was an important step for nurse practitioner students, the future health-care workforce and patients who depend on them.

The American Academy of Physician Associates also praised the ruling as a victory for PA students and patients. Democracy Forward, which represented plaintiffs, said the decision benefits students pursuing nursing, public health, education and family therapy careers.

The Education Department said it is reviewing the order and will take appropriate action. Litigation over the loan caps is continuing.

Subscribe free for daily political analysis they won’t broadcast. Join 110K+ readers →