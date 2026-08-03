A federal judge has narrowed the scope of a recent NCAA eligibility ruling, making clear that the decision does not create the sweeping changes some college sports programs feared.

Judge Charlotte Sweeney issued a clarification Sunday stating that her earlier injunction applies only to qualifying student athletes from the high school class of 2022 who meet the requirements for an additional year of eligibility. The order does not permit athletes who signed professional contracts to return to college competition. It also leaves NCAA transfer rules, roster limits and provisions tied to the House settlement intact.

The clarification comes at a critical time as football programs have already begun preseason preparations and schools finalize fall rosters.

The original injunction prompted widespread questions about whether the new ruling could temporarily override multiple NCAA regulations beyond eligibility. Sunday’s clarification significantly limits that interpretation.

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The broader dispute remains unresolved. The lawsuits challenge how the NCAA implemented its new eligibility framework, arguing athletes who graduated from high school in 2022 were unfairly excluded from benefits available under the revised model. The NCAA maintains the changes were intended to apply prospectively and has called for congressional action to provide greater legal certainty surrounding college sports eligibility.

For now, the clarification provides schools with greater certainty before the fall season while the underlying legal fight continues through the courts.

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