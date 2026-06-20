A federal judge has denied former President Joe Biden’s attempt to block the release of audio recordings and transcripts tied to conversations he had with biographer Mark Zwonitzer while working on his memoir.

The recordings were later obtained during Special Counsel Robert Hur’s investigation into Biden’s handling of classified documents. Hur ultimately declined to recommend criminal charges but drew widespread attention for describing Biden as a well-meaning elderly man with memory issues.

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Judge Dabney Friedrich ruled that the public interest in disclosure outweighs Biden’s privacy concerns, although the release has been temporarily paused to allow for appeal. Biden’s legal team argued that the recordings contain sensitive personal discussions, including references to his late son Beau Biden, and should remain private.

The decision could reignite political debate over Biden’s mental acuity and transparency while raising broader questions about privacy protections for presidential records and investigative materials.

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