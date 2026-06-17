A federal judge in California has dismissed Elon Musk’s xAI lawsuit accusing OpenAI of improperly obtaining trade secrets through the recruitment of a former xAI engineer, delivering another legal setback to Musk’s campaign against the ChatGPT maker.

U.S. District Judge Rita Lin ruled that xAI failed to demonstrate that OpenAI induced former engineer Xuechen Li to disclose confidential information related to Grok, xAI’s flagship chatbot. The judge dismissed the case with prejudice, concluding further amendments would be futile.

The ruling closes one chapter in a broader conflict that has increasingly come to define the battle for influence in artificial intelligence.

Musk was an early OpenAI supporter before becoming one of its most vocal critics. In recent years he has challenged OpenAI through lawsuits, public criticism, competitive products, and rival AI ventures. OpenAI has argued that many of these legal actions lack merit and characterize them as part of a broader campaign against the company.

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The deeper issue is control.

Leading AI firms are competing simultaneously for top researchers, proprietary model techniques, training data, cloud infrastructure, enterprise customers, and regulatory influence. As frontier AI systems become more valuable, companies increasingly view talent departures and knowledge transfer as existential risks.

The court’s ruling does not resolve those tensions. Instead, it underscores how difficult it can be to prove trade-secret theft in an industry where expertise, rather than physical property, often represents the most valuable asset.

For investors, regulators, and technology leaders, the question remains unchanged: who will ultimately control the next generation of artificial intelligence, and under what rules?

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