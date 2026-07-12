A federal judge has dismissed the remaining Jan. 6 case against several Proud Boys members after the Justice Department asked to end the prosecution following President Donald Trump’s clemency actions.

U.S. District Judge Timothy Kelly granted the request but warned that the decision should not be treated as approval of the government’s position. Kelly, who oversaw the original trial, emphasized that the Capitol attack was a threat to the constitutional process for transferring power.

The ruling applies to Ethan Nordean, Joseph Biggs, Zachary Rehl, and Dominic Pezzola, according to AP. The men had been among the highest-profile defendants in the Jan. 6 prosecution effort. Enrique Tarrio, the former Proud Boys chairman, had already received a full pardon.

The practical consequence is that one of the landmark Jan. 6 prosecutions is now effectively over for those defendants. The case had carried major symbolic weight because seditious conspiracy was among the most serious charges brought after the Capitol attack.

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The Justice Department’s move followed Trump’s broader clemency actions for Jan. 6 defendants. Earlier reporting said the department had sought to undo seditious conspiracy convictions involving Proud Boys and Oath Keepers defendants, while some defense attorneys welcomed the move and former officers who defended the Capitol criticized the rollback of accountability.

Public reaction is already visible across social posts from major news outlets. The response is split between anger over reduced accountability and support from those who view the Jan. 6 prosecutions as politically tainted.

A related ruling involving Oath Keepers defendants remains pending.

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