A federal judge temporarily blocked Virginia from enforcing a new law that would restrict law enforcement officers from wearing masks and require visible identification while on duty, handing the Justice Department an early win in its lawsuit against the state.

U.S. District Judge Robert E. Payne ruled that the DOJ was likely to succeed on its argument that Virginia’s law improperly regulated federal officers. The injunction came shortly before the measure was set to take effect and will remain in place while the case proceeds.

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The legal fight centers on whether Virginia can impose mask and identification rules on federal immigration officers operating in the state. The DOJ says the law threatens officer safety and interferes with federal enforcement. Virginia officials say the measure is about transparency, accountability and public trust.

The ruling does not resolve a separate challenge involving 287(g) immigration cooperation agreements, which is expected to be addressed later.

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