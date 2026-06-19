A federal judge has allowed key lawsuits challenging President Donald Trump’s executive order on mail voting to proceed, preserving a major legal fight that could affect the 2026 midterm elections. Judge Indira Talwani ruled that Democratic-led states and voting-rights groups may challenge the order’s impact on upcoming elections, while narrowing broader claims tied to future election cycles.

Trump’s order directs federal agencies to help create voter eligibility lists and instructs the Postal Service to limit ballot delivery based on those lists. Supporters argue the measures strengthen election integrity, while opponents say the Constitution gives states primary authority over election administration.

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The immediate effect is procedural rather than operational. The judge did not block the order outright, but she signaled that courts must address potential election disruptions before voters head to the polls.

The ruling keeps alive one of the most significant election-law disputes heading into the midterms and could shape how mail voting is administered across multiple states.

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