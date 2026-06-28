A federal judge kept alive a lawsuit challenging the Trump administration’s nearly $1.8 billion “Anti-Weaponization Fund” after the Justice Department refused to provide a sworn declaration that the fund has been permanently abandoned.

U.S. District Judge Leonie Brinkema said DOJ’s refusal to put its assurances under penalty of perjury was especially concerning because President Donald Trump has continued to support compensating alleged victims of government “weaponization,” and Acting Attorney General Todd Blanche has called the fund “important.” The judge said those facts support the conclusion that the case is not moot.

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The fund was created through a settlement tied to Trump’s lawsuit against the IRS over leaked tax records. DOJ says the fund was meant to compensate people harmed by government overreach, while plaintiffs argue it unlawfully bypasses Congress and could steer taxpayer money to Trump allies.

DOJ must respond by July 17. The ruling keeps the legal fight, and the block on the fund, alive.

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