A federal judge has ordered the release of Salah Sarsour, president of Wisconsin’s largest mosque, after concluding he raised a substantial claim that his ICE detention may have been retaliation for protected political speech.

Sarsour, a Palestinian-American legal permanent resident who has lived in the United States for more than three decades, was detained in March. Federal officials argued he posed a foreign-policy and national-security concern based partly on decades-old allegations tied to an Israeli military court conviction.

Judge James Patrick Hanlon ruled that the government had not adequately justified continued detention and found significant constitutional concerns surrounding the case. Sarsour’s attorneys argued he was targeted because of his advocacy for Palestinian rights.

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The ruling does not end deportation proceedings, but it represents a major legal setback for the government’s position.

The decision has drawn strong reaction from civil-liberties organizations and immigration advocates, who view the case as a test of First Amendment protections. Critics argue the government should retain broad authority to investigate individuals alleged to have ties to extremist activity.

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