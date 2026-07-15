A federal judge in Florida ruled that President Donald Trump’s lawsuit against the IRS was filed for an improper purpose, finding that the case was used to help legitimize a settlement tied to taxpayer money, audit protections, and legal immunity.

U.S. District Judge Kathleen Williams said the lawsuit lacked the adversarial posture required in federal court because Trump was suing agencies within the executive branch while serving as president. Her order barred Trump, the IRS, and the Justice Department from relying on the settlement agreement in future proceedings and referred or flagged attorneys involved for possible discipline.

The case grew out of Trump’s claim that the IRS and Treasury failed to protect his confidential tax records after they were leaked. The proposed settlement included a $1.776 billion Anti Weaponization Fund and protections connected to audits and legal exposure for Trump, his family, businesses, and allies.

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The plain English consequence is significant. The court did not just criticize the deal. It cut off the settlement’s legal usefulness and turned the case into a professional conduct issue for lawyers who helped present it.

The ruling also sharpened political scrutiny of Acting Attorney General Todd Blanche. Senators questioned Blanche over the now scrapped fund and the tax agreement during his confirmation process, while DOJ disputed claims from Sen. Dick Durbin about Blanche privately calling the fund a mistake.

Documented reaction came from legal and tax watchdogs, including Democracy Forward and the Tax Law Center, which framed the order as a check on misuse of taxpayer money and court authority.

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