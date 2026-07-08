A federal judge has ruled that Trump’s Jan. 6 pardons do not apply to Brian J. Cole Jr., the Virginia man charged in the D.C. pipe bomb case, keeping one of the most closely watched prosecutions connected to the Capitol attack period alive.

U.S. District Judge Amir Ali denied Cole’s motion to dismiss the case. The ruling found that Trump’s clemency order did not cover Cole because he had not been charged or convicted when the pardons were issued.

Cole is accused of planting pipe bombs near the Democratic and Republican national committee headquarters on Jan. 5, 2021. The devices did not detonate and were discovered the next day as the Capitol attack unfolded. Cole has pleaded not guilty, according to prior reporting.

His lawyers argued that the alleged conduct was closely tied to Jan. 6 and should fall under Trump’s broad clemency action. Prosecutors opposed that reading, arguing that the case was not covered by the pardon.

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The practical consequence is clear. Cole does not get the charges dismissed on pardon grounds, and the federal case continues.

The ruling also gives the story broader legal importance. It draws a boundary around Trump’s Jan. 6 pardons and signals that courts may not treat the clemency order as covering every case that defendants attempt to connect to the Capitol attack.

Social reaction centered on the legal limit rather than broad public backlash. Reporters including Scott MacFarlane and Kyle Cheney highlighted the rejection of Cole’s pardon argument, while local outlets amplified the ruling across social platforms.

No trial date was listed in the AP summary, and the case remains active.

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