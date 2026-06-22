Federal judges have criticized Trump administration actions in at least 77 rulings, including 64 cases that contained explicit abuse-of-power criticism, according to an ECIKS summary of a CNN analysis published June 22.

The reported analysis found the rulings came from 69 judges, including 11 appointed by Trump, suggesting the criticism extends beyond a simple partisan divide. The rulings involved disputes over executive authority, due process, speech, immigration enforcement and agency power.

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The White House rejected the criticism, portraying lower-court judges as pursuing policy preferences and vowing to continue its agenda. That response fits a broader conflict between the administration and the federal judiciary, as Trump and allies have accused judges of blocking presidential authority.

The stakes are larger than any single case. The pattern points to a widening separation-of-powers fight over whether courts can meaningfully check executive action when judges believe the government has exceeded legal limits.

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