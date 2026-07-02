The Justice Department sued California on July 1, asking a federal court to block the state’s newly enacted “Glock Ban” and stop enforcement of parts of California’s Handgun Roster.

The lawsuit, filed against the state and California Attorney General Rob Bonta, argues that the restrictions violate the Second Amendment by limiting access to commonly used handguns. DOJ says the California law blocks retail sales of Glock and Glock-style pistols because they can be modified with illegal conversion devices.

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California officials defend the law as a public safety measure aimed at handguns that can be converted into fully automatic weapons. Bonta’s office said California’s gun safety laws are effective and constitutional and said the state would respond in court.

The case could determine whether California can enforce the new handgun restriction and maintain key parts of its roster system while broader Second Amendment litigation continues nationwide.

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