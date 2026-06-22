The Department of Justice has sued Philadelphia over a new city law that restricts federal officers from wearing masks, concealing their identities, or using unmarked vehicles during operations.

The lawsuit, filed against the city and several officials, argues the ordinance unlawfully interferes with federal law enforcement and violates the Constitution’s Supremacy Clause. DOJ officials say federal officers face growing risks of harassment, doxxing, and violence, making anonymity an important safety measure.

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Supporters of the Philadelphia law contend that residents have a right to know who is carrying out arrests and enforcement actions, particularly in immigration operations involving ICE. They argue transparency strengthens public trust and accountability.

The dispute carries implications beyond Philadelphia. Similar legal fights have emerged in California and New Jersey, where federal officials have challenged laws regulating masked federal officers. The outcome could help define the limits of local authority over federal enforcement nationwide.

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