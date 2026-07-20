The Justice Department has filed the first known application with the Alien Terrorist Removal Court, activating a special federal court that Congress created in 1996 but that had never previously handled a case.

The filing seeks the removal of an unnamed individual. The case is under seal, and the public filing does not identify the respondent, the alleged conduct, or the full legal basis for DOJ’s request.

Chief Judge Joan Ericksen held a hearing and ordered DOJ to provide more facts and legal analysis by Wednesday. According to AP, Ericksen questioned the connection between the person’s alleged actions and the specific legal provisions the government invoked.

The court was created under the Antiterrorism and Effective Death Penalty Act of 1996. The Federal Judicial Center says the five judge court was designed to review government applications to remove alleged alien terrorists when ordinary removal proceedings could risk national security.

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The legal consequence is significant. Federal law allows the attorney general to file applications under seal when classified information is involved. A judge may consider classified material privately, but if the application is granted, the court must hold a public removal hearing where the government bears the burden of proof.

The filing also arrives after the Trump administration’s broader push to expand deportation tools. AP noted that Judge James Boasberg previously pointed to this court during litigation over deportations tied to the Alien Enemies Act.

Social reaction is already shaping the story’s public frame. Reddit legal and political discussions focused on secret evidence and due process concerns, while conservative coverage framed the move as an aggressive national security tool.

What happens next depends on DOJ’s supplemental filing. If the judge is satisfied, the case could move toward the first public removal hearing in the court’s history.

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