The Justice Department is resisting a federal judge’s demand for additional disclosure in the Jeffrey Epstein files case, creating a new legal and political test for a transparency law signed by President Donald Trump.

U.S. District Judge Emmet Sullivan had ordered DOJ to produce less-redacted versions of certain Epstein-related records or explain why the information could not be released. Instead, Associate U.S. Attorney General Stanley Woodward asked the court to delay the deadline by 60 days or accept DOJ’s position that its redactions were proper, ABC News reported.

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The dispute centers on the Epstein Files Transparency Act, which Trump signed in November 2025 and which requires the attorney general to release DOJ-held records related to Epstein.

DOJ says it has already released millions of responsive pages and argues some redactions are needed to protect victims, private individuals, and sensitive material. The legal consequence is now clear. The court may decide whether DOJ’s explanation is enough.

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