The Justice Department sued California on Wednesday, asking a federal court to halt the state’s newly enacted “Glock Ban” and block enforcement of parts of California’s Handgun Roster.

The lawsuit, filed in the Central District of California, names the state and California Attorney General Rob Bonta as defendants. DOJ argues that both the Glock-style handgun restriction and roster requirements violate the Second Amendment by limiting access to lawful handguns commonly used for self-defense.

At issue is a California law restricting retail sales of certain semiautomatic pistols that can be converted into fully automatic weapons using illegal conversion devices. DOJ says California cannot ban otherwise legal handguns because they could be illegally modified. The complaint compares that reasoning to banning shotguns because they can be illegally shortened.

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California officials have defended the policy as a gun safety measure. The state argues the law targets weapons that can be converted into machine guns, while Bonta’s office said California’s firearm laws are effective and constitutional.

The lawsuit also challenges parts of California’s Handgun Roster, which limits which handguns may be sold by licensed dealers in the state. DOJ is seeking declaratory and permanent injunctive relief that would stop enforcement of the challenged provisions.

The case adds to a growing national legal fight over how far states can go in restricting firearms after recent Supreme Court decisions expanded Second Amendment protections. The practical consequence is immediate. If DOJ wins early relief, California could be forced to stop enforcing the challenged handgun rules while the case proceeds.

No court has ruled on DOJ’s claims.

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