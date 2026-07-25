The Justice Department has sued Milwaukee in federal court, challenging a city ordinance that limits mask use by law enforcement officers and requires identifying information from officers operating in the city.

The lawsuit, filed July 23, names the City of Milwaukee, Mayor Cavalier Johnson, City Attorney Evan Goyke and Police Chief Jeffrey Norman as defendants. DOJ says the ordinance unlawfully attempts to regulate federal officers by prohibiting masks and requiring individual identifiers under Milwaukee’s code.

The legal fight centers on two competing claims.

DOJ argues Milwaukee cannot tell federal officers how to conduct operations. The department says the ordinance threatens officer safety, exposes agents and their families to harassment or doxing, and could chill federal law enforcement activity. DOJ also says it has already won preliminary relief in similar cases involving other jurisdictions.

Milwaukee officials have framed the ordinance as an accountability and public safety measure. Goyke previously rejected DOJ’s demand that the city exempt federal officers, writing that masked and unidentified law enforcement can create dangerous confusion for the public. Urban Milwaukee reported that violators could face fines from $5,000 to $10,000.

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The ordinance was approved in April as part of Milwaukee’s broader “ICE Out” package, after local concern over federal immigration enforcement tactics. Wisconsin Public Radio reported the city’s measure targeted immigration enforcement agents who routinely concealed their identities during deportation operations.

Public reaction has been sharp. Urban Milwaukee commenters largely praised the city for standing by the ordinance, while r/milwaukee users focused on officer accountability, public trust and whether federal agents should have to identify themselves during arrests.

The plain-English consequence is this. A DOJ win could block Milwaukee from enforcing its identification rule against federal agents. A Milwaukee win could preserve local authority to require visible accountability from officers operating in public.

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